EFF leader Julius Malema has revealed how he was left shocked as he inspected the bullet-riddled vehicle his friend and former comrade‚ Sindiso Magaqa‚ was driving when he was ambushed two months ago.

Malema was ANCYL leader and Magaqa the secretary-general in 2012 when the organisation was disbanded‚ and the two remained close friends despite belonging to different parties.

Magaqa and two fellow ANC councillors from the Umzimkhulu Municipality - who are both still in hospital - were attacked in the southern KwaZulu-Natal town on July 13 as they got out of the car to go to a shop. He was recovering in hospital‚ but died on Monday after complaining of stomach pains.

On Friday‚ Malema was shown the vehicle Magaqa and his colleagues were in during the ambush. He said that seeing the bullet-riddled Mercedes-Benz SUV left him shocked and wondering how his friend survived the attack.