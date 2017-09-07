Police minister promises ‘major breakthrough’ in political killings
Police minister Fikile Mbalula says he is confident that "major breakthroughs" will be made in investigations into politically-motivated murders in KwaZulu-Natal.
Mbalula was speaking in the National Assembly when ministers in Cabinet's peace and security cluster were taking oral questions from MPs on Thursday.
Asked by Cope's Deidre Carter‚ whether in light of political murders and an increase in organised crime‚ the police's intelligence services were still functional‚ Mbalula said: "I came in when the murders in KZN were actually escalating. Whether they were political or not is a matter that is a subject of investigation".
But he said "a lot of those who have pulled the trigger have been arrested. The main concern for our department and the ministry of police‚ is not the triggermen‚ it is the men behind the trigger person."
Several politically-motivated murders have taken place in the province in recent months. Former ANCYL secretary general Sindiso Magaqa became the latest victim this week when he died from gunshot wounds inflicted during a shooting about two months ago.
Mbalula said: "Magaqa fell along the way as we were conducting the business of those who shot him to book."
He said the police had a "multi-disciplinary approach" which was focused on the "so-called political killings".
"I am very much confident we will make major breakthroughs in the killing of people in KZN‚" he said.
Mbalula had some tough words for the alleged rogue elements in the SAPS' crime intelligence unit‚ saying he would "smoke out" those who did not belong in the unit to ensure that the unit was able to "respond to the task of fighting crime‚ including the murders in Natal".
He admitted there was some "rogue behaviour" in the unit which he would soon be taking steps to stamp out.
"There are some rogue elements that take their chances‚" he said.
"It is the intention of the minister to probe and get to the bottom of this and very soon‚ I will be announcing steps that we will take to probe some allegations with regards to rogueness and political acts in relation to crime intelligence."
