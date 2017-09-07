Police minister promises ‘major breakthrough’ in political killings

Police minister Fikile Mbalula says he is confident that "major breakthroughs" will be made in investigations into politically-motivated murders in KwaZulu-Natal.

Mbalula was speaking in the National Assembly when ministers in Cabinet's peace and security cluster were taking oral questions from MPs on Thursday.

Asked by Cope's Deidre Carter‚ whether in light of political murders and an increase in organised crime‚ the police's intelligence services were still functional‚ Mbalula said: "I came in when the murders in KZN were actually escalating. Whether they were political or not is a matter that is a subject of investigation".

But he said "a lot of those who have pulled the trigger have been arrested. The main concern for our department and the ministry of police‚ is not the triggermen‚ it is the men behind the trigger person."