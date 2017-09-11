Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula has expressed his dismay over reports of 33 firearms disappearing from two Cape Town police stations‚ Bellville South and Mitchell’s Plain.

Towards the end of August it was discovered that 18 firearms which were handed in as exhibits could not be accounted for at Bellville South Police Station. It was also picked up that 15 state issued firearms were missing‚ Mbalula said.

He added that the Hawks had initiated an investigation into these incidents.

“In the main it is these guns that end up in the hands of gangsters‚ who daily torment our people‚ and destroy the lives of many young people‚” Mbalula said.

He said those responsible must face the full might of the law.

“Police stations are supposed to be safe havens for all. When firearms in the hands of police go missing‚ there must be dire consequences. The people of South Africa‚ particular in Cape Town are already plagued by ugly scenes of gang violence and other serious crimes where innocent people including children get killed on a regular basis. What cannot be tolerated is violence sponsored from within the police ranks‚” Mbalula added.