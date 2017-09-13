Politics

Eastern Cape cops lose firearms to criminals: DA

13 September 2017 - 13:56 By Bongani Fuzile
Gun. File photo
Gun. File photo
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

Eastern Cape police continue to lose state firearms to criminals at the rate of 128 a year.

In the last three financial years of 2015-16‚ 2016-17 and 2017-18‚ the province lost 297 firearms and of these‚ 129 were because of police losing them or the weapons being stolen from members.

DA MPL Bobby Stevenson said a further 730 guns were stolen from the state between 2009 and 2014.

That gives a total of 1‚027 guns shifting out of state hands into the hands of criminals in eight years‚ or a rough average of 128 guns getting into the hands of rogues every year.

“Police members need to be disarming criminals‚ not arming them‚” said Stevenson‚ in a statement.

- DispatchLIVE

Most read

  1. WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa talks to Parly on state entities, corruption Politics
  2. Second suspect arrested in Manana assault case Politics
  3. Hangberg residents want President Zuma to address them Politics
  4. Mantashe throws cold water on fightback by ANC leadership in KZN Politics
  5. Where will the SAA bailout cash come from? Ramaphosa to be asked Politics

Latest Videos

Plenary, National Council of Provinces, 13 SEPTEMBER 2017
[WARNING: Graphic content] The moment police shot a 14-year-old boy at close ...
X