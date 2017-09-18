The ANC wants the court to:

- declare the refusal of the speaker to table the motion of no confidence unlawful‚ unconstitutional‚ and therefore null and void;

- set aside the decision of the speaker and the programming committee to refuse to place the motion on the council agenda;

- order the speaker and the programming committee to place the matter on the agenda of the council meeting of September 27;

- declare invalid the decision of the programming committee that Da Gama does not have the power to prescribe that the vote of no confidence be conducted by a secret ballot;

- set aside the speaker and programming committee decision made on September 12‚ which said the election of the new speaker and new executive mayor cannot be conducted immediately after the motions of no confidence.

- order that the speaker is directed to exercise his discretion during the council sitting on September 27 on whether the motions should be by secret ballot or a show of hands;

- order that any of the respondents who oppose the application bear the cost jointly and severally.