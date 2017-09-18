Gigaba in Myeni pickle

Controversial SAA chair Dudu Myeni's term was extended despite the Treasury knowing her appeal against a compliance notice - issued against her a little less than a year ago - had been dismissed.

The notice, which speaks to her fitness as a director, was issued after the Companies and Intellectual Properties Commission investigated two complaints about her conduct. This was after Myeni had misrepresented an SAA board resolution on an aircraft deal.

Although the notice has no direct bearing on her tenure as a director, it is a reflection on her suitability to remain in the position and could be used in a court application to have her declared a delinquent director.

Last week pressure increased on Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba after the commission informed him that Myeni's contract extension was illegal. Late last year the commission found Myeni had contravened two sections of the Companies Act and had acted in a manner inconsistent with the duties of a director.