WATCH | In conversation with Herman Mashaba
18 September 2017 - 14:32
Herman Mashaba took over as mayor of the City of Johannesburg on August 22, 2016.
During his time in office, he has been vocal about cleaning up the city. Part of his plan is to get rid of illegal immigrants – much to the dismay of human rights lawyers.
Sunday Times recently spoke to Mashaba about being mayor and doing, what he says, is “the last job in the world” he wanted to do.
