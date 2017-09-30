PIC’s Dan Matjila survives another day - for now

Daniel Matjila, the chief executive of the Public Investment Corporation, on Friday survived a day-long board meeting specially called to consider his future as the head of the asset-management institution.

The outcome of the third special board meeting in as many weeks was a resounding affirmation by the board of his leadership of the institution. For now.

Those close to the process say Matjila’s tenure at the head of the PIC is far from guaranteed. The PIC, with assets of more than R1-trillion, manages the pensions of public servants.

The board was divided between those who wanted to bring new charges against Matjila and those who insisted on sticking to the agenda of the meeting, which was to consider an internal audit report into his alleged irregular conduct.