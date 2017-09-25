Gigaba: There's no plot to raid the PIC

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has poured cold water over reports that National Treasury wants to use R100-billion of the funds in the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) to bail out State Owned Enterprises.

The PIC oversees the biggest fund in Africa‚ managing about R1.9-trillion in assets mainly belonging to the Government Employees Pension Fund.

PIC CEO Dan Matjila told Business Times that certain people wanted him removed so that they can have "easier" access to the R1.9-trillion the PIC controls.

Four weeks ago he rejected a request for a R6-billion loan for SAA from the chairwoman‚ Dudu Myeni‚ a close friend of President Jacob Zuma.