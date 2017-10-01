WATCH | Fists and chairs fly as ANC delegates brawl at E.Cape conference

Police had to intervene when ANC members and delegates attending the Eastern Cape elective conference at East London ICC turned on each other, with fists and chair flying across the venue.

Supporters of Phumulo Masualle and Oscar Mabuyane exchanged blows inside the conference venue with the fight spilling outside as the former’s supporters fled for their lives.

Scores of delegates were injured and ambulances rushed into the ICC to attend to those that needed emergency services.