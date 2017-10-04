Zulu king says cane will restore discipline

Zulu monarch King Goodwill Zwelithini has bemoaned the banning of corporal punishment, saying that the rod would "make learners perform well".

Speaking at a meeting of principals and school governing bodies from the Umkhanyakude and King Cetshwayo districts in Esikhawini, northern KwaZulu-Natal, yesterday, he said that discipline had to be enforced.

"This thing of not disciplining our children is letting us down because children are not disciplined," he said.

Zwelithini is the patron of education in KwaZulu-Natal.

Seven teachers were served with suspension letters, administering corporal punishment in the King Cetshwayo district last month.

Zwelithini also spoke strongly against the killing of teachers in schools and urged the government to protect them.

"The death of one teacher is one too many. Teachers are also human beings.

"It's important that if we set up commissions of inquiry because politicians are being killed, there must also be commissions for teachers as well."