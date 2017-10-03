Motive for Las Vegas concert massacre baffles investigators

"We cannot even rule out mental illness or some form of brain damage, although there’s no evidence of that, either," the official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss the probe.

President Donald Trump told reporters on Tuesday that Paddock had been "a sick man, a demented man." He declined to answer a question about whether he considered the attack an act of domestic terrorism.

U.S. officials discounted a claim of responsibility by the Islamic State militant group and said they believed Paddock acted alone.

Although police said they had no other suspects, Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said investigators wanted to talk with Paddock's girlfriend and live-in companion, Marilou Danley, who he said was traveling abroad, possibly in Tokyo.

The closest Paddock appeared to have ever come to a brush with the law was a traffic infraction, authorities said.

Las Vegas Police said they would next provide an update on the investigation at 1 p.m. PT (2100 SA time).

GUN DEBATE STIRRED

The attack stirred the ongoing debate about gun ownership in the United States, which is protected by the Second Amendment to the Constitution, and about how much that right should be subject to controls.

Sunday's shooting followed the massacre of 26 young children and educators in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012, and last year's slaying of 49 people at a gay nightclub in Orlando. The latter attack was previously the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.