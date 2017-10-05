IN PICTURES | Residents divided over R1.8-million Jacob Zuma monument

Residents of Groot Marico in North West, where President Jacob Zuma unveiled a R1.8-million monument, believe the money could have been used to develop the area.

Although locals came out in large numbers to the event yesterday, some of the residents said alot could have been done to develop the town and not only the site.

The area where Zuma was arrested forms part of the Liberation Heritage Route, where activists crossed as they went into exile to continue the struggle against apartheid and colonialism.

"It's a good thing that they want to attract tourists to our farming town, but what will those tourists say if they see us poor like this," said one of the residents Martha Seleka.