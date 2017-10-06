This raised the ire of the police union.

However‚ at a media briefing in Cape Town on Friday‚ Mbalula said he never talked about testicles.

“I said balls. Squeeze the balls it is figurative. It does not mean we must kill people. It means you must make it unbearable for those who practise crime to basically have a space to manoeuvre‚” Mbalula said.

Mbalula maintained that this was a figurative speech.

“If you squeeze the balls ... you play with balls‚ you squeeze them because you want to squeeze the ball. There is language that is idioms. I am communicating to say we must be intolerable to criminals who are making our country and citizens not to enjoy their freedom.”

“Our police must not be tolerant to dangerous criminals who kill cops‚ who are rogue in what they do‚ who display everyday ill-gotten wealth. We must never be tolerant to that‚" Mbalula said.