Politics

ANC wants Speedy out quick

09 October 2017 - 07:34 By Olebogeng Molatlhwa
Image: Stephanie de Sakutin

ANC branches in Mpumalanga's Nkangala region want to get rid of chairman Speedy Mashilo, saying that he misrepresented himself and is not qualified to lead them.

Mashilo, who is also MEC for human settlements, is a regional leader in Mpumalanga but lives in Gauteng.

Mashilo did not respond to repeated requests for comment, but The Times established that he has a property in Bronkhorstspruit, Pretoria, listed under his name.

Another property, in Ekangala, is listed under Mashilo's name. This might be his family home.

Branches in the region, which incorporates the commercial hub of Witbank, are calling for an early conference to remove Mashilo, less than four months after re-electing him unopposed.

It is understood that branches prefer a regional conference to isolate Mashilo. This is to avoid disbanding the entire region as it would affect the number of delegates Mpumalanga would be able to send to the ANC's December elective conference.

The Times has been reliably informed that the provincial executive committee intends to act against Mashilo this week, when he is expected to be stripped of his position.

Provincial chairman David Mabuza is positioning Mpumalanga as kingmaker ahead of the December conference and is counting on the province to vote as a bloc.

READ MORE

Zuma and co not serious about resolving KZN political crisis: Mchunu

The ANC’s top brass is “not serious” about resolving growing tensions in KwaZulu-Natal - tensions that threaten to rip the party’s biggest province ...
Politics
3 hours ago

Party says Mkhize is being vindictive

ANC treasurer -general Zweli Mkhize has been accused of using the party purse to punish the KwaZulu-Natal party leadership for its failure to support ...
Politics
3 hours ago

Judge ANC leaders, not their spouses

It is wrong and chauvinistic for people to judge ANC leaders by their spouses and not as individuals, says KwaZulu-Natal ANC chairman Sihle Zikalala.
Politics
3 hours ago

ANC presidency race still wide open

Despite the utterances of the Mineral Resources minister, the succession battle in the ANC is far from decided
Ideas
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. Judgment expected in second Gupta bid to stop account closures Politics
  2. ANC wants Speedy out quick Politics
  3. Zuma and co not serious about resolving KZN political crisis: Mchunu Politics
  4. Judge ANC leaders, not their spouses Politics
  5. Party says Mkhize is being vindictive Politics

Latest Videos

The naked truth with Zodwa Wabantu
Wakey, wakey! On-duty officer found dozing
X