ANC wants Speedy out quick

ANC branches in Mpumalanga's Nkangala region want to get rid of chairman Speedy Mashilo, saying that he misrepresented himself and is not qualified to lead them.

Mashilo, who is also MEC for human settlements, is a regional leader in Mpumalanga but lives in Gauteng.

Mashilo did not respond to repeated requests for comment, but The Times established that he has a property in Bronkhorstspruit, Pretoria, listed under his name.

Another property, in Ekangala, is listed under Mashilo's name. This might be his family home.

Branches in the region, which incorporates the commercial hub of Witbank, are calling for an early conference to remove Mashilo, less than four months after re-electing him unopposed.

It is understood that branches prefer a regional conference to isolate Mashilo. This is to avoid disbanding the entire region as it would affect the number of delegates Mpumalanga would be able to send to the ANC's December elective conference.

The Times has been reliably informed that the provincial executive committee intends to act against Mashilo this week, when he is expected to be stripped of his position.

Provincial chairman David Mabuza is positioning Mpumalanga as kingmaker ahead of the December conference and is counting on the province to vote as a bloc.