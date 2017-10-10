'We can't trust Gigaba on PIC' - Catholic bishops

The Southern African Catholic Bishops' Conference (SACBC) has questioned the assurances given by Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba that he will shield the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) from political interference.

"It is difficult to trust what the Finance Minister says about the Public Investment Corporation since the office of the minister suffers a 'credibility deficit‚'" the religious body said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The Southern African Catholic Bishops' Conference (SACBC) Justice and Peace Commission wishes to add its voice to the outrage over alleged plans to plunder the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) and the pensions of millions of hard-working government employees and pensioners."