Western Cape Premier Helen Zille has backed Police Minister Fikile Mbalula’s call for military intervention in Cape Town’s most violent communities.

But in a statement on Wednesday‚ she said Mbalula could not absolve himself and the police from their constitutional mandate.

“We reiterate our calls for minister Mbalula to immediately reinstate the specialised gang units‚ which were disbanded several years ago with no explanation‚” said Zille.

“This would serve as a permanent force in gang-ridden areas. How much longer should communities wait for this given President [Jacob] Zuma’s promise in early 2016 to reinstate the units?”

On Tuesday evening‚ Mbalula said he had requested the support of the South African National Defence Force to combat crime in Gauteng and the Western Cape.

“Stabilisation and combatting of these criminal activities are within the mandate of the South African Police Service but due to the large groupings and military training of some of the perpetrators‚ the SANDF is requested to assist‚” he said.