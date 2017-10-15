Lynne Brown’s longtime lover scored lucrative oil tenders

Tufvesson, a “higher education academic and transformation consultant”, this week admitted that E Smart Solutions had no experience in the oil industry. “The company isn’t in the oil business,” she said.

The two contracts are to supply oil to Eskom’s transformers at 10 power stations.McMaster refused to answer questions, instead saying: “Go after Brown. Go after the president [Jacob Zuma] and leave me alone. I am just small fry.”

The husband of Kim Davids, Diogo Mateus, threatened Sunday Times reporter Mzilikazi wa Afrika when he asked about the contracts awarded to the company owned by Brown’s lover, his mother-in-law and sister-in-law.

“You are putting your life in danger. Consider that you’ve got a family, just think about them. My friend, I promise, you won’t see the sun shine again,” Mateus said before ending the call.

The conversation was recorded. Wa Afrika intends opening a case with the police.

