Politics

Lynne Brown’s longtime lover scored lucrative oil tenders

15 October 2017 - 00:00 By MZILIKAZI wa AFRIKA
The revelation reinforces concerns that Lynne Brown has been protecting former acting CEO Matshela Koko.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown’s longtime lover and a close associate scored lucrative oil tenders from  Eskom despite having no expertise in the industry.

E Smart Solutions, owned by Brown’s partner, Ingrid Tufvesson, and Michelle McMaster, the mother of Brown’s former personal assistant, Kim Davids, scored two contracts worth R1.2-million in just five months this year. The other director is Davids’s sister, Serisa Bernice Davids.

The revelation reinforces concerns that Brown has been protecting former acting CEO Matshela Koko — who in turn tried to buy her favour by channelling the contracts to Tufvesson’s company. Koko reportedly told friends that Brown would not dare fire him because he had dirt on her.


Tufvesson, a “higher education academic and transformation consultant”, this week admitted that E Smart Solutions had no experience in the oil industry. “The company isn’t in the oil business,” she said.

The two contracts are to supply oil to Eskom’s transformers at 10 power stations.McMaster refused to answer questions, instead saying: “Go after Brown. Go after the president [Jacob Zuma] and leave me alone. I am just small fry.”

The husband of Kim Davids, Diogo Mateus, threatened Sunday Times reporter Mzilikazi wa Afrika when he asked about the contracts awarded to the company owned by Brown’s lover, his mother-in-law and sister-in-law.

“You are putting your life in danger. Consider that you’ve got a family, just think about them. My friend, I promise, you won’t see the sun shine again,” Mateus said before ending the call.

The conversation was recorded. Wa Afrika intends opening a case with the police.

