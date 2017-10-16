Mbalula arrest pictures violate law say experts‚ DA

"I will be raising this with the committee and I just believe he should be sued in his personal capacity for that. What crime intelligence is there in stopping a group of people going to a funeral with a coffin?" she asked. “He is not a police officer and he is not a lawyer [so] for him to pre-determine guilt shows that he is just so out of his depth‚ he is clueless‚" said Barnard.

The minister bragged on Twitter last week that the police in Cape Town had nabbed suspects on the N1 highway who were allegedly involved in the gruesome shooting at the Marikana informal settlement in Philippi.

But it was later revealed that the 10 suspects were released without being charged. They were on the way to a family member’s funeral in the Eastern Cape.

Wits Law Professor James Grant said Mbalula was in the wrong for posting pictures of the suspects on social media before they appeared in court and therefore had contravened the South African constitution.