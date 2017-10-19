A Durban-based social cohesion forum - the Active Citizens Movement (ACM) - has accused President Jacob Zuma of acting with “impunity” and taking the country on a “dangerous path of instability".

The ACM was reacting to Zuma’s recent cabinet reshuffle‚ which it has described as the president’s attempt to serve his personal interests to enrich himself‚ his family and friends. In a statement‚ the forum expressed concern at the cabinet reshuffle which happened without Zuma consulting the other ANC top six leaders.

“The ACM believes that this reshuffle is part of an agenda by the president to realign cabinet to address his personal interests regarding the nuclear deal and the structure of the SABC Board - none of which serves to benefit the majority of ordinary citizens‚ but will enrich the president‚ his family and friends‚” it said.