Politics

It's up to civil society to stop 'secret' nuclear deal

23 October 2017 - 16:20 By By PENWELL DLAMINI
A kite-surfer near the Koeberg nuclear power station. File photo.
A kite-surfer near the Koeberg nuclear power station. File photo.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse says civil society must fight to stop the nuclear deal.

This follows revelations that President Jacob Zuma's latest cabinet reshuffle was orchestrated by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Organisation chairman Wayne Duvenage said he was not surprised by reports of Russia's influence over the government.

"It highlights that the Russians are really pushing hard for this deal. We will have to work harder as civil society to fight off this absolutely unnecessary expenditure and interference in our economy."

The Sunday Times reported that Zuma reshuffled his cabinet last week after meeting a delegation of the Russian government on Monday before he told ANC leaders about his decision to change his cabinet.

Government insiders said the group had come to insist Zumasee the R1-trillion new nuclear deal through.

Zuma removed Mmamoloko Kubayi from the energy portfolio and replaced her with David Mahlobo, who was trained in Russia after taking up the intelligence post in 2014.

The government is believed to have made a secret deal with Russia to build a nuclear plant.

