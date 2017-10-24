African National Congress secretary general Gwede Mantashe says the time for self-correction is the party's elective conference‚ at which new leadership will be elected.

Speaking on Eusebius McKaiser's show on 702 on Tuesday‚ Mantashe said if the ANC fails to do this‚ they will lose voters.

"Self-correction is a function of what the ANC does and as I said‚ the December conference is a very important milestone for self-correcting. If the ANC fails to self-correct in that conference‚ it is likely to decline further‚ so the first timeline for self-correction is the December conference‚" said Mantashe.

President Jacob Zuma's second term as the leader of the ANC is coming to an end in just under two months‚ and a new leader of the party is expected to take the reins at the conference‚ due to take place at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Soweto from December 16-20.