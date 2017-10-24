What's up isn't a conspiracy, just WhatsApp: BLF

A letter the Black First Land First movement sent to the parliamentary committee interrogating state capture at Eskom was "copied" from a letter sent to the same committee by Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown days before.

This is according to Brown's spokesman, Colin Cruywagen, who said yesterday journalists should ask the BLF why they copied the letter.

Brown wrote two letters to the committee chairman on August 8 and again on October 16 "seeking clarity" on the terms of reference and the nature of the inquiry. The BLF's letter was sent on October 19, Cruywagen explained.

"Minister Brown made it clear she will comply with the parliamentary process and co-operate fully with the portfolio committee," Cruywagen said.

The similarity between BLF leader Andile Mngxitama's and Brown's letters questioning the inquiry into Eskom raised eyebrows on social media.