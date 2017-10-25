President Jacob Zuma is keeping mum on when he will make public the findings of the Fees Commission report into the feasibility of free education.

The presidency has ignored requests from various quarters‚ including numerous attempts from TimesLIVE‚ to find out when the report‚ which was completed almost two months ago‚ will be handed over to parliament.

The delay has caused anxiety among tertiary students‚ and those from the University of Cape Town have planned to march to parliament on Wednesday to demand that the report be released‚ while finance minister Malusi Gigaba was expected to deliver his mid-term budget speech.

Belinda Bozzoli‚ from the DA‚ said that the president had held onto the report for “too long”.