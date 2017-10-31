Politics

MPs demand Post Office and SASSA meet to resolve grants deadlock

31 October 2017 - 14:20 By Khulekani Magubane
Post Office CEO Mark Barnes with staffer Gloria Malatji during a visit to branches in Alexandra.
South African Post Office CEO Mark Barnes insisted that the state own postal service entity was ready and capable of assisting the South African Social Security Agency with rolling out the provision of grants in from April next year.

During the hearing a number of MPs questioned why the Post Office and the agency had not been able to come to an agreement in the meetings they have held. Standing Committee on Public Accounts chairman Thembi Godi said the two committees would give the parties until Wednesday evening to update them on a plan by which the Post Office will replace Cash Paymaster Services next year.

“We can’t be dealing with the same matter again and again. We need to find finality or else it would not be correct and justified‚” said Godi.

