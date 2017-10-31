‘I did not giggle’ – van Breda

State witnesses have deemed those wounds self-inflicted because of those very characteristics – straight‚ superficial and parallel.

Speaking of the wounds on his chest‚ he said: "He was constantly trying to attack me with the knife – I distinctly remember him trying to cut at my throat and connecting with my chest instead."

He calmly described how his attacker had been "distracted by fact that he was successfully stabbing me"‚ and how he had pulled the knife from his body less than a second after allegedly being stabbed.

After a scuffle that had him chasing the attacker down the stairs and throwing an axe at him‚ van Breda said: "I didn't see where the axe ended up‚ because I lost my footing and fell down the stairs.

"I struggle to specifically remember how I fell‚ but I landed on my back near the bottom of the stairs."

He claims he later passed out‚ but when he came to‚ he "saw Marli moving around and snapped back into consciousness" and "could again hear Rudi gurgling in the room".

Later during the testimony‚ Botha confronted the issue of the "giggle" that was widely reported on – and discussed at length – earlier in the trial.

"I did not giggle; I said the word 'please'‚" insisted van Breda.

After help arrived‚ he sat outside his house and an officer brought Sasha (the family dog) to him and put her on his lap.

"I was then walked to the ambulance‚ where they put a patch on my stab wound‚" he said.

Just before the lunch break‚ van Breda claimed that two officers in his company held a conversation‚ during which one said to other in a voice audible to van Breda: "Marli has been given a drug that makes her wide awake‚ and she is telling us everything."

He also claimed that when he was taken to the doctor by the two officers‚ they asked the doctor if his wounds could be self-inflicted‚ to which she had replied: "We will see what we can do."

The case continues. - TimesLIVE