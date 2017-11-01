A combative Dlamini said lawmakers serving on the Standing Committee on Public Accounts and the social development portfolio committee thought they were "angels" after they grilled her on the matter at a joint meeting on Tuesday.

"Next time I'm going to ask the committee if they say there must be negotiations‚ they must write a letter saying they must negotiate [on Sassa's behalf]. Because the next thing that will happen is that I will find myself in prison because of the wrong decisions that you push in committees and [you] behave as if you are angels and innocent‚" said Dlamini.

Opposition MPs loudly cheered and applauded when Dlamini spoke of her fears of going to jail.

Dlamini‚ the Post Office and Sassa are embroiled in a deadlocked dispute on how to proceed with the payment of social grants by April 2018 following a Constitutional Court ruling that social grant distribution of grants be moved away from Cash Paymaster Services.