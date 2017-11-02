Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for the apartheid-era South African flag to be relegated to history‚ but online platforms appear to present a lifeline for the defunct flag.

A variety of memorabilia containing the old flag can be bought from as little as R25. The paraphernalia includes large and small versions of the flags‚ some referred to as "unused". Mugs and pins with the symbol are also available on retail sites like OLX and BidorBuy.

One BidorBuy seller has offered a "brand new" flag for R430.

"Brand new old South African flag. Condition is excellent … This flag has been in storage for many years and was never flown‚" the seller says.

Another person is selling a "huge" old SA flag for R3‚900

"Very nice‚ clean condition. This comes from a former prison guard at Glencoe prison (Natal) who took it down in 1994 (for obvious reasons)‚" the posting reads.