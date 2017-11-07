Hanged struggle heroes' remains hailed

Kholisile Dyakala was only 33 when he was hanged by the apartheid government and his family did not get a chance to give him a proper burial.

Now, 32 years later, the United Democratic Front political prisoner's family will finally give him a decent funeral and find closure.

Dyakala is one of 13 UDF political prisoners who were sentenced to death and hanged at Kgosi Mampuru in Pretoria.

On Monday, Justice and Correctional Services Minister Michael Masutha handed over the exhumed remains of 12 of them to their families in Port Elizabeth. The 13th prisoner has been buried in Oudtshoorn.

"The group was hanged at the Kgosi Mampuru gallows for incidents that took place during the intense political turmoil in the Eastern Cape between 1985 and 1986," the department said.