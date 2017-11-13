Eastern Cape ANC leaders to stay until decision taken on their fate

The ANC leadership in the Eastern Cape will remain in their positions but will have to account to “big brother” Minister Fikile Mbalula who has been put in charge of the provincial leadership until a decision is taken on their fate.

The party’s NEC resolved on Monday that a team of seven of its members would be appointed to investigate appeals against the provincial conference that took place last month in East London.

The conference that descended into chaos and violence was appealed by the provincial ANC leaders who lost the conference led by Eastern Cape Premier Phumulo Masualle.

Masualle and a group of former leaders appealed the conference and blamed some senior ANC leaders‚ including Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa‚ for allowing the conference to degenerate into chaos.

They also claim that the conference did not legitimately elect a new leadership and they want the conference overturned.

The ANC’s top brass spent the weekend deliberating on the matter - unable to escape a stalemate on the matter for much of the weekend.

Finally‚ on Monday it was decided that a team of seven Independent NEC members would travel to the Eastern Cape to investigate the true cause of the complaints and make recommendations.

There were major disagreements in the NEC over whether the newly elected provincial leadership led by chairperson Oscar Mabuyane should remain in their positions or not.

Sources in the meeting said a compromise was reached where Mabuyane and others would remain in the positions.

However they would be supervised and administered by the ANC’s organisation team led by Mbalula.

The newly elected leaders of the ANC in the Eastern Cape are known to be supporters of Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa to take over the Presidency.

ANC insiders say the fight to dissolve the Eastern Cape conference is a push to recover support for presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe is expected to announce the outcome of the NEC meeting at midday on Tuesday.

There was some discussion over his role in the controversy surrounding the conference but NEC members have denied rumours that there were calls for him to be removed as secretary general.