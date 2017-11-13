Politics

Top treasury official quits in row over free tertiary education

13 November 2017 - 11:12 By Katharine Child
President Jacob Zuma's budget-busting plan for free higher education – estimated to cost in the region of R40 billion – set off a flurry of panic among senior government officials.
President Jacob Zuma's budget-busting plan for free higher education – estimated to cost in the region of R40 billion – set off a flurry of panic among senior government officials.
Image: David Harrison

South African senior treasury official Michael Sachs has resigned.

News of the budget chief's resignation sent jitters through the country on Monday and coincided with reports about alleged interference in the budget process.

TimesLIVE confirmed the resignation on Monday.

President Jacob Zuma's budget-busting plan for free higher education – estimated to cost in the region of R40 billion – set off a flurry of panic among senior government officials‚ the Sunday Times reported. The plan led to threats by some‚ including Sachs‚ to resign.

The newspaper reported that Zuma had allegedly ordered officials to implement massive budget cuts in order to fund the scheme‚ despite opposition from Treasury.

Sachs was Treasury's deputy director-general of budgeting.

Spokesman for Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba‚ Mayihlome Tshwete‚ did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Sunday Times reported that Sachs was reported to be angry about the free tertiary education plan‚ drawn up by Morris Masutha‚ an ex-boyfriend of Thutukile Zuma‚ the president's daughter with Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Africa correspondent for The Globe and Mail‚ Geoffrey York‚ tweeted that the rand was plummeting on Monday on reports that Zuma had taken control of Treasury's budget process to push through the free education proposal. 

READ MORE

Zuma: Free education article a fabrication

President Jacob Zuma’s office has rubbished as “a fabrication” a Sunday Times article revealing that his plans to announce free education in his ...
Politics
23 hours ago

How Treasury blocked Zuma ... and how he put fees plan back on the table

Panic as president tries to push R40bn populist free education plan by fiat
News
1 day ago

Whiz-kid’s varsity fees plan may be worthy but lacks Treasury backing

There can be no denying that South Africa has a higher education funding crisis that needs to be resolved as a matter of urgency.
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Top treasury official quits in row over free tertiary education Politics
  2. UDM‚ Patriotic Alliance attempt to oust Trollip in Nelson Mandela Bay Politics
  3. 'Property you want to pay for' - Improved alternative to RDP housing Politics
  4. Thumbs-up by Gigaba for MPs salary hike Politics
  5. Showmax launches new PlayStation 4 app TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Water crisis hits Beaufort West
Drunk or happy? Video of dancing petrol attendant goes viral
X