Universities‚ students suspicious on why fees report was delayed

Student leaders and universities are suspicious about why President Jacob Zuma delayed the release of the Fees Commission's report on the feasibility of fee-free higher education.

The report recommended that students "accept the common sense and inevitability of paying for what they receive‚ if and when they can afford to do so would be politic and responsible and very much in favour of future generations".

The report also recommended that students at TVET (technical and vocational education and training) colleges receive free education while university students get government-backed Income Contingent Loans (ICL) loans that students start repaying at a specific income level. ICL loans will be made through commercial banks and purchased or backed by the government.

It is recommended that ICL Loans should replace the National Student Financial Aid System (NSFAS) and repayments be recouped by SARS through income tax.