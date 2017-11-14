ANC needs support for Mashaba vote

The ANC in Johannesburg believes it has enough ammunition to convince other political parties that DA mayor Herman Mashaba has failed the city.

The ANC wants to intensify its motion of no confidence in him.

"We are hoping to get support from the African Independent Congress, which is a partner in council of the ANC.

"We also have the Patriotic Alliance [as] a partner in council, and they have agreed to support us," said ANC regional spokesman Jolidee Matongo.

"We are speaking to a number of DA councillors [who] don't think Mashaba has the expertise to lead them."

Matongo also said the ANC was approaching the EFF, but the party's chairman in the metro, Musa Novela, said this was news to him.

"That's not true - we haven't been approached by anybody. The agenda of the ANC is not holistic; they want to cling onto power [at] all costs, because they want to continue their corruption," Novela said.

A no-confidence motion in Mashaba has been added to the agenda for a council meeting on November 25.