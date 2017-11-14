Zuma fudged R1m salary: Maimane

Controversial businessman and ANC benefactor Chockalingam (Roy) Moodley allowed President Jacob Zuma to use his Durban beachfront property, DA leader Mmusi Maimane revealed yesterday.

He said this was declared by Zuma in his 2016 entry in the public part of his declaration of interests.

Speaking to journalists after taking more than an hour at the Union Buildings in Pretoria to peruse the record from 2009 to 2017, Maimane said there was no mention of the R1-million monthly salary that Zuma is said to have received from Moodley's Royal Security company in 2009.

The information, which has riled the State Security Agency and SARS, is contained in journalist Jacques Pauw's explosive The President's Keepers exposé on Zuma's presidency.