Zuma fudged R1m salary: Maimane
Controversial businessman and ANC benefactor Chockalingam (Roy) Moodley allowed President Jacob Zuma to use his Durban beachfront property, DA leader Mmusi Maimane revealed yesterday.
He said this was declared by Zuma in his 2016 entry in the public part of his declaration of interests.
Speaking to journalists after taking more than an hour at the Union Buildings in Pretoria to peruse the record from 2009 to 2017, Maimane said there was no mention of the R1-million monthly salary that Zuma is said to have received from Moodley's Royal Security company in 2009.
The information, which has riled the State Security Agency and SARS, is contained in journalist Jacques Pauw's explosive The President's Keepers exposé on Zuma's presidency.
"As far as the executive ethics code is concerned, that information should be declared in the public record and what became very clear is that none of the information was declared by the president," the DA leader said.
Maimane said he was dissatisfied with the record prepared by the presidency, saying the DA would now proceed with a Promotion of Access to Information Act application to access the private part of the record.
He said also missing from the record was VBS Mutual Bank's R7.8-million to pay back the state for the funds used to upgrade the president's Nkandla homestead.
Maimane said Zuma did also not declare donations he received from convicted fraudster Schabir Shaik which he said became part of the court record in the case against the former financial adviser.
