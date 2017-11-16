Gerrie Nel aims for target close to 'No 1'

Top legal gun Gerrie Nel, a private prosecutor for civil rights group AfriForum, is taking aim at a close associate of South Africa's "No1".

In a short advisory issued on Wednesday, the former state advocate and AfriForum announced they would on Thursday "make an announcement about the private prosecution of a prominent person in President Jacob Zuma's inner circle".

No further details were disclosed.

Nel revealed last month he would be pursuing a private prosecution against Zuma's son, Duduzane, who crashed his Porsche into a minibus taxi transporting Phumzile Dube on the M1 in Johannesburg three years ago.

Despite recommendations from inquest magistrate Lalitha Chetty that Zuma be prosecuted, the NPA declined to do so.

Nel also announced earlier this year that he would assist a Johannesburg model who accused Zimbabwe's first lady, Grace Mugabe, of assault.

International Relations and Co-operation Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane quietly granted Grace Mugabe diplomatic immunity.

Gabriella Engels and her family are hoping Grace Mugabe will still face the music: Nel and AfriForum are helping Engels with a legal application to set aside the diplomatic immunity order.

If the review application is successful, it would allow recourse for the NPA to prosecute Mugabe. If the NPA refuses, AfriForum's private prosecuting unit, led by Nel, could decide to prosecute Zimbabwe's first lady.