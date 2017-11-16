Politics

Mthembu lashes out at conduct of Brown and Martins

16 November 2017 - 06:35 By Thabo Mokone
The ANC's Jackson Mthembu.
The ANC's Jackson Mthembu.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Financial Mail

ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu has lambasted Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown and her deputy, Ben Martins, following their attack on parliament's inquiry into the capture of Eskom.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mthembu lashed out at Brown and Martins, saying their conduct went "against the grain of parliament's oversight role".

Brown on Tuesday claimed the Eskom inquiry amounted to a kangaroo court after she was called a liar by Eskom board spokesman Khulani Qoma over her role in the alleged capture of the power utility.

Martins said on Tuesday that parliament was conducting an unfair process after he was also implicated in the alleged capture of Eskom.

State Attorney threatens to report evidence leader in Eskom inquiry to bar council

The State Attorney acting on behalf of Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown has threatened to report the evidence leader of the parliamentary ...
News
18 hours ago

Both Brown and Martins claimed parliament allowed Eskom employees to make serious allegations against them without affording them right of reply.

However, Mthembu said they had jumped the gun with their attacks on parliament since the institution would be calling them to
appear before the committee to detail their versions of events.

"We have been assured by the committee on public enterprises that all individuals mentioned, accused or implicated by any testimony during the inquiry will be afforded an opportunity to tell their side of the story. In fact, the committee is already communicating with various parties inviting them to appear before the inquiry," said Mthembu.

Eskom inquiry: 'An attack on one is an attack on all'

Members of the portfolio committee on public enterprises have come out in full support of evidence leader Nthuthuzelo Vanara after claims that he was ...
Politics
22 hours ago

'That's not Eskom culture‚' says power utility after 'lying' Brown testimony

Eskom has hit back at two of its senior employees after they delivered damning testimony at a parliamentary inquiry into state capture.
Business
23 hours ago

‘He’s lying about me lying’: Lynne Brown

It’s a kangaroo court! This was how Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown reacted to humiliating criticism of her ethics and ability voiced during ...
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Soldiers will be in gang areas by Christmas‚ says Mbalula Politics
  2. Hanekom and Yengeni engage in a twar over Zimbabwe Politics
  3. Gerrie Nel aims for target close to 'No 1' Politics
  4. Mthembu lashes out at conduct of Brown and Martins Politics
  5. Showmax launches new PlayStation 4 app TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Explainer: What exactly is happening in Zimbabwe?
Harare resident: 'It's like an anxious excitement'
X