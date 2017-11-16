Mthembu lashes out at conduct of Brown and Martins
ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu has lambasted Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown and her deputy, Ben Martins, following their attack on parliament's inquiry into the capture of Eskom.
In a statement on Wednesday, Mthembu lashed out at Brown and Martins, saying their conduct went "against the grain of parliament's oversight role".
Brown on Tuesday claimed the Eskom inquiry amounted to a kangaroo court after she was called a liar by Eskom board spokesman Khulani Qoma over her role in the alleged capture of the power utility.
Martins said on Tuesday that parliament was conducting an unfair process after he was also implicated in the alleged capture of Eskom.
Both Brown and Martins claimed parliament allowed Eskom employees to make serious allegations against them without affording them right of reply.
However, Mthembu said they had jumped the gun with their attacks on parliament since the institution would be calling them to
appear before the committee to detail their versions of events.
"We have been assured by the committee on public enterprises that all individuals mentioned, accused or implicated by any testimony during the inquiry will be afforded an opportunity to tell their side of the story. In fact, the committee is already communicating with various parties inviting them to appear before the inquiry," said Mthembu.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE