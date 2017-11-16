Mthembu lashes out at conduct of Brown and Martins

ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu has lambasted Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown and her deputy, Ben Martins, following their attack on parliament's inquiry into the capture of Eskom.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mthembu lashed out at Brown and Martins, saying their conduct went "against the grain of parliament's oversight role".

Brown on Tuesday claimed the Eskom inquiry amounted to a kangaroo court after she was called a liar by Eskom board spokesman Khulani Qoma over her role in the alleged capture of the power utility.

Martins said on Tuesday that parliament was conducting an unfair process after he was also implicated in the alleged capture of Eskom.