Mxolisi Nxasana requested to be relieved of his office as national director of public prosecutions‚ “because the president said so”.

Advocate Ishmael Semenya SC‚ acting for President Jacob Zuma‚ told the High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday in his application to have Nxasana’s 2015 settlement reviewed and set aside‚ that the president's version of Nxasana having requested to leave office was uncontested on that point.

The court denied the former NDPP’s application for condonation with costs on Monday‚ in which he had asked the court to admit his affidavit‚ despite it being filed more than a year late‚ in which he accused the president of lying.

The president’s version is therefore not contradicted by that of Nxasana‚ according to Semenya. It is a crucial point in the matter‚ as there are limited ways in which an NDPP can leave office before the expiration of the ten-year term of office.

The applicants in the matter contend that documentary evidence that was revealed in the belated disclosures does not support the president’s version.