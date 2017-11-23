The leadership election at the upcoming December ANC elective congress is akin to putting icing sugar on a rotten cake‚ Save SA convenor and long-time ANC member Sipho Pityana has said.

“If you take a rotten cake and you put icing sugar to it‚ it does not stop to be a rotten cake. So the December event‚ for all terms and purposes‚ is about putting icing sugar on a rotten cake‚” he said.

Speaking at the Daily Maverick’s The Gathering discussion in Sandton‚ Johannesburg‚ on Thursday‚ Pityana said what the ANC has failed to accept was the fact that it was corrupt‚ bankrupt and rotten to the core.