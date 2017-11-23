Politics

'ANC elective conference like icing a rotten cake'

23 November 2017 - 17:12 By Sipho Mabena
The ANC top six: Zweli Mkhize; Cyril Ramaphosa; Jacob Zuma; Baleka Mbete; Gwede Mantashe and Jessie Duarte. File photo.
The ANC top six: Zweli Mkhize; Cyril Ramaphosa; Jacob Zuma; Baleka Mbete; Gwede Mantashe and Jessie Duarte. File photo.
Image: DANIEL BORN

The leadership election at the upcoming December ANC elective congress is akin to putting icing sugar on a rotten cake‚ Save SA convenor and long-time ANC member Sipho Pityana has said.

“If you take a rotten cake and you put icing sugar to it‚ it does not stop to be a rotten cake. So the December event‚ for all terms and purposes‚ is about putting icing sugar on a rotten cake‚” he said.

Speaking at the Daily Maverick’s The Gathering discussion in Sandton‚ Johannesburg‚ on Thursday‚ Pityana said what the ANC has failed to accept was the fact that it was corrupt‚ bankrupt and rotten to the core.

 

Slain ANC councillors were close friends

Three key ANC figures from the same region in KwaZulu-Natal who were gunned down in space of four months had all been friends.
Politics
3 hours ago

Pityana said chances were that the ANC and ultimately the country will have a leadership with tested and proven credentials in corruption in various spheres of government.

“If we are going to be led by the same calibre of people who produced a Jacob Zuma and the kind of corruption that we have seen‚ it is highly unlikely that the trajectory is going to be different after December‚” he said.

Pityana said the nation should be reminded that the ANC had its back against the wall and that this was only because the people have risen and are challenging and questioning it.

Is Mabuza's silence undermining Dlamini-Zuma's chances at the prize?

Who do you think will win? This is the question that every political analyst is being asked as the ANC’s elective conference looms ever closer. We ...
Opinion & Analysis
8 hours ago

Not pulling any punches‚ Pityana said the ANC had lost its hegemony in society and its ideological anchor.

Fellow panellist and Democratic Party leader Bantu Holomisa said all the candidates currently vying for the top ANC leadership position were the same people who brought the current party leader Zuma into power.

“All the presidential candidates‚ they have been there protecting President Jacob Zuma and have been threatening the caucus and today they want to be president of South Africa? Give me a break‚ please‚” he said.

- SowetanLIVE

Most read

  1. De Lille slams 'attack on my integrity' Politics
  2. 'ANC elective conference like icing a rotten cake' Politics
  3. Mbalula celebrates after last day of acting police boss Mothiba Politics
  4. Slain ANC councillors were close friends Politics
  5. Showmax launches new PlayStation 4 app TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

These are SA’s most unsafe cars
Here's the proof! DJ Cleo can make a beat out of anything
X