The South African Reserve Bank has asked the high court to declare that Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane abused her office and says this should come as no surprise to her.

It is the latest affidavit filed by the SARB in the ongoing court battle over Mkhwebane’s report into the bailout of Bankorp from 1985 to 1995‚ in which she found that Absa‚ which bought Bankorp in 1992‚ was liable to pay back R1.125-billion.

She also included a recommendation that the Constitution be amended with regard to the SARB’s core function‚ which is to protect the value of the Rand.

Her finding sparked a court challenge by Absa and SARB‚ the latter claiming that Mkhwebane is biased against it.

The replying affidavit by SARB general counsel advocate Johannes de Jager‚ which was filed in response to Mkhwebane’s answering affidavit‚ states that Mkhwebane broke virtually every rule “that applies to an organ of state when its decision is taken on review”.