Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has survived a motion of no confidence brought by the ANC in the Johannesburg City Council.

Mashaba won by 140 votes against 121. Below is a statement released by Mashaba on Thursday night after the vote.

Frivolous motion against change defeated in council

30 November 2017

Today‚ the Council upheld the will of Johannesburg’s residents by voting against the ANC’s motion of no confidence in the Speaker of Council‚ Councillor Vasco da Gama‚ and myself.

Since the ANC first indicated its intention to table motions of no confidence against the Speaker and myself‚ we have welcomed the opportunity to defend our record in cleaning up the corrupt mess left behind by ANC.

Today’s motion by the ANC was nothing more than a desperate attempt at regaining control of the City’s purse in order to continue the corruption which they had championed for so long.