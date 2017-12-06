Parliament’s inquiry into state capture adjourned abruptly Wednesday when the inquiry’s chairwoman Zukiswa Rantho said she felt distracted by the presence of members of the Hawks in the meeting room and that they wanted all her details.

However‚ it turned out later that the presence of the Hawks was innocent and had caused a false alarm as their unannounced attendance was meant to assist the committee.

But the incident did highlight the stress and sense of intimidation that members of Parliament’s public enterprises committee‚ which is conducting the inquiry‚ are working under.

"I am not sure if I am able to continue with this‚" Rantho said‚ noting that the Hawks had everyone’s details so there was no reason for them to want hers.