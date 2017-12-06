Parliament's inquiry into the alleged capture of Eskom has adjourned for the year‚ with MPs saying attacks on them have only served "to make them stronger".

The MPs have also stated that they would not allow "Gupta tantrums" to disrupt their efforts to uncover corruption and financial mismanagement at the power utility after Ajay Gupta and his family wrote to the public enterprises committee that is conducting the inquiry‚ dictating terms of engagement between them and the oversight body.

The parliamentary committee has been attacked by political figures seen as Gupta supporters‚ such as the Black First Land First movement‚ as well as public enterprises minister Lynne Brown‚ who has likened it to a kangaroo court‚ while some ANC MPs seen as supporters of President Jacob Zuma have tried in vain to stop it from going ahead.