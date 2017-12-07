The ANC bosses in the Eastern Cape have summoned Premier Phumulo Masualle and at least four mayors from two metros‚ a district municipality and a local municipality to answer about the Nelson Mandela funeral funds scandal following the public protector's damning report released on Monday.

This was said by ANC provincial secretary Lumala Ngcukayitobi on the sidelines of the provincial general council (PGC) on policy at East London's City Hall on Thursday.

It was in Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report where it was revealed‚ among other things‚ that the Eastern Cape provincial government had diverted R300-million of taxpayers' money meant for social infrastructure towards preparations for the world icon's funeral in December 2013.