Phosa abandons court bid to nullify Mpumalanga ANC nominations

12 December 2017 - 12:29 By Naledi Shange
ANC presidential hopeful Mathews Phosa. File photo.
Image: RUSSELL ROBERTS

ANC presidential hopeful Mathews Phosa has abandoned his bid to have the Johannesburg High Court hear an urgent application around alleged irregularities in the nominations process in Mpumalanga.

The application had been brought on his behalf by his campaign manager‚ Ronnie Malomane.

Addressing Judge Edwin Molahlehi‚ Dali Mpofu‚ for Malomane‚ said: “I’m happy to announce that the parties have found each other.”

Mpofu said the parties involved in the matter had met on Monday and agreed to resolve their issues through political mediation within the ANC.

He was not willing to disclose what agreement was reached on Monday.

