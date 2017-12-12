Politics

Presidency rubbishes state of emergency reports

12 December 2017 - 18:18 By Timeslive
The Presidency has rubbished media reports claiming that it is composing draft regulations for a state of emergency.

The Rapport newspaper reported on Sunday that the presidency has started to compose regulations.

According to the paper‚ the draft regulations ban anyone from writing‚ publishing or broadcasting threatening material. Members of the security forces would be allowed to use as much force as necessary to restore law and order‚ as long as it is proportional.

However‚ the Presidency on Tuesday rejected the allegation.

It said in a statement: “The Presidency rejects the media reports alleging that the Presidency has started composing draft regulations for a state of emergency and that President Jacob Zuma has appointed a team to draw up such regulations.

“The Presidency is not working on regulations for a state of emergency.”

