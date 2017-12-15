The KwaZulu-Natal ANC’s provincial executive committee (PEC) has effectively been dissolved by an order of the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

The judgment‚ handed down by Judge Rishi Seegobin‚ scrapped the elective process.

Seegobin also granted the PEC leave to petition the Supreme Court of Appeal and the Constitutional Court.

The judge said the PEC would remain dissolved‚ as per a previous judgment‚ until the appeal was filed.