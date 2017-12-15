Politics

ANC KZN leadership dissolved by court

15 December 2017 - 12:52 By Jeff Wicks And Nathi Olifant
Judge Rishi Seegobin delivers the first judgment in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on 15 December 2017.
Image: jackie Clausen

The KwaZulu-Natal ANC’s provincial executive committee (PEC) has effectively been dissolved by an order of the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

The judgment‚ handed down by Judge Rishi Seegobin‚ scrapped the elective process.

Seegobin also granted the PEC leave to petition the Supreme Court of Appeal and the Constitutional Court.

The judge said the PEC would remain dissolved‚ as per a previous judgment‚ until the appeal was filed.

A PEC member said the committee would lodge an appeal on Friday.

“The chairperson will go down to Bloemfontein today‚” he said.

The provincial leadership of the ANC had applied for leave to appeal against a September ruling of the same court‚ which declared the elective conference held in 2015 null and void.

And as the PEC scrambled to appeal against the ruling‚ the original applicants applied for an enforcement order‚ which successfully ran the standing PEC out of office.

The court ruling comes on the eve of the party’s national elective conference convened in Johannesburg this weekend.

