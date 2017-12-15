WATCH | Dlamini-Zuma vs Ramaphosa: Who will it be?
As the ANC’s national policy conference kicks off in Gauteng, the party leadership race between Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa has intensified. Who stands a better chance of being Sout...
The ANC will decide who will lead the party after President Jacob Zuma in the next few days.
By implication the decision will also tell us who will be the next president of South Africa, presuming the ANC retains its electoral majority, which could also hinge on the outcome of the leadership vote at Nasrec in Johannesburg over the next 48 hours.
Will Cyril Ramaphosa prevail or will Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma?
You might get confused when you hear terms like “radical economic transformation” and “sleepists”. But don’t worry, we’ve broken it down for you.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE