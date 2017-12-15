Politics

WATCH | Dlamini-Zuma vs Ramaphosa: Who will it be?

15 December 2017 - 14:44 By Timeslive

As the ANC’s national policy conference kicks off in Gauteng, the party leadership race between Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa has intensified. Who stands a better chance of being Sout...

The ANC will decide who will lead the party after President Jacob Zuma in the next few days.

By implication the decision will also tell us who will be the next president of South Africa, presuming the ANC retains its electoral majority, which could also hinge on the outcome of the leadership vote at Nasrec in Johannesburg over the next 48 hours.

Will Cyril Ramaphosa prevail or will Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma?

You might get confused when you hear terms like “radical economic transformation” and “sleepists”. But don’t worry, we’ve broken it down for you.

READ MORE:

Know your candidate: Dlamini-Zuma beats the RET drum

If you were to give Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's campaign for ANC president a theme‚ nothing other than "radical economic transformation" would suffice. ...
Politics
55 minutes ago

Sisulu teams up with Ramaphosa in ANC election

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and Lindiwe Sisulu, the human settlements minister, agreed to “work together” in this weekend’s ruling party ...
Business
4 hours ago

ANC delegates expected to lobby until the last minute

While Cyril Ramaphosa has enjoyed the lead in branch nominations across the country‚ things can still change at the ANC elective conference this ...
ANC Conference 2017
6 hours ago

Our nation is about to arrive at a perilous crossroad

This weekend marks the most defining moment in democratic South Africa as the ANC decides who will lead the party after President Jacob Zuma.
Ideas
8 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Know your candidate: Cyril Ramaphosa carries promise of unity ANC Conference 2017
  2. Today’s ANC is a sick athlete‚ say MK veterans Politics
  3. WATCH | Dlamini-Zuma vs Ramaphosa: Who will it be? Politics
  4. Know your candidate: Dlamini-Zuma beats the RET drum Politics
  5. Court cases won't affect ANC national conference‚ says Mantashe Politics

Latest Videos

Campaign slang you will hear over the weekend
Next leader of the ANC? Cyril Ramaphosa’s road to power
X