WATCH | The moment Ramaphosa won the ANC presidential race
18 December 2017 - 20:05
Cyril Ramaphosa was named the new president of the African National Congress on Monday.
Watch the moment Cyril Ramaphosa was named as the ANC’s new president at the national elective conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg on Monday night.
Ramaphosa received 179 votes more than his rival Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma‚ to win the leadership race.
