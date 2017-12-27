The year 2017 provided great drama in local government.

In two of the three metros which were won by the Democratic Alliance in the August 2016 elections‚ there were efforts to remove the mayors by the African National Congress.

In Johannesburg‚ the ANC went to the High Court on an urgent basis seeking a motion of no confidence in mayor Herman Mashaba and speaker Vasco Da Gama. The matter was heard in September and acting Judge Sydwell Shangisa scrapped the application from the roll‚ citing a lack of urgency. He ordered the ANC to pay the legal costs of both Mashaba and Da Gama.

Finally‚ the motion of no confidence in the two made it to a council meeting which lasted two days‚ with the city also considering quarterly reports for all its entities.

On November 30‚ the DA‚ with the help of the Economic Freedom Fighters‚ defeated the ANC motion in council and retained its mayor and speaker.

Mashaba had openly stated that he was unsure whether he would finish his five-year term because of the efforts of the opposition to remove him.

On the same day‚ Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip and speaker of council Jonathan Lawack both survived votes of no confidence against them during a disruptive and chaotic council meeting.

The motion against Trollip‚ was brought by Patriotic Alliance councillor Marlon Daniels and seconded by UDM councillor Mongameli Bobani.

History was also made in the same week when the SA Communist Party contested municipal election independently in Metsimaholo‚ Free State‚ competing against its alliance partner‚ the ANC.

The move was seen as the first sign that relations in the alliance had reached an all-time low.

Tshwane‚ the capital city of the country‚ also had its fair share of drama.

In December‚ for the second time in 2017‚ the monthly ordinary sitting of the Tshwane council collapsed after EFF councillors stayed away. After a short caucus meeting‚ the council realised that it did not have enough councillors to make any decisions.