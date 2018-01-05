Politics

Disaster train accident could have been avoided: DA

05 January 2018 - 14:38 By Ernest Mabuza
The Shosholoza Meyl train after hitting two other vehicles.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

Had the Shosholoza Meyl train travelling from Port Elizabeth to Johannesburg followed basic safety precautions‚ the accident‚ in which at least 18 passengers died‚ could have been avoided.

This is the view of the Democratic Alliance (DA) following the derailment of nine carriages of the train near Kroonstad on Thursday when a truck failed to stop at a level crossing.

“The lack of booms and other security measures at level crossings‚ closing off of rail lines and controls allowed a truck driver to illegally cross the rail lines‚ which he shouldn’t have‚” DA spokesman on transport Manny de Freitas said.

He said the rail operator continued to ignore the basics such as maintaining security fences running along rail lines and ensuring that signalling systems were maintained so that early warning systems are in place to prevent such collisions.

“We will be writing to the Minister [of Transport Joe Maswanganyi] and submitting parliamentary questions about this incident to ensure that he is held to account for this tragedy which occurred on his watch‚” he said.

De Freitas described the accident as one of the worst in the country's history.

The parliamentary portfolio committee on transport sent its condolences to the families whose relatives were involved in the train accident.

Committee chairperson Dikeledi Magadzi said: “The anguish is beyond measure. As a country we are struggling with high number of road crashes‚ and this one involving a train caught all by surprise.

“The committee would like to plead vigilance especially among drivers of motor vehicles as we are approaching the end of the festive season.”

X